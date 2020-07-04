Rent Calculator
Location
8501 Silverado Trail, McKinney, TX 75070
Craig Ranch
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
Nice and cute house in Craig Ranch! Wood floor throughout. Frisco ISD. All bedrooms up.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8501 Silverado Trail have any available units?
8501 Silverado Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
McKinney, TX
.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
McKinney Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8501 Silverado Trail have?
Some of 8501 Silverado Trail's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8501 Silverado Trail currently offering any rent specials?
8501 Silverado Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8501 Silverado Trail pet-friendly?
No, 8501 Silverado Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in McKinney
.
Does 8501 Silverado Trail offer parking?
No, 8501 Silverado Trail does not offer parking.
Does 8501 Silverado Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8501 Silverado Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8501 Silverado Trail have a pool?
No, 8501 Silverado Trail does not have a pool.
Does 8501 Silverado Trail have accessible units?
No, 8501 Silverado Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 8501 Silverado Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8501 Silverado Trail has units with dishwashers.
