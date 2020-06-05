All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 8413 Lanners Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
8413 Lanners Drive
Last updated September 6 2019 at 10:41 PM

8413 Lanners Drive

8413 Lanners Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Stonebridge Ranch
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all

Location

8413 Lanners Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8413 Lanners Drive have any available units?
8413 Lanners Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 8413 Lanners Drive have?
Some of 8413 Lanners Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8413 Lanners Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8413 Lanners Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8413 Lanners Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8413 Lanners Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 8413 Lanners Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8413 Lanners Drive offers parking.
Does 8413 Lanners Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8413 Lanners Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8413 Lanners Drive have a pool?
No, 8413 Lanners Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8413 Lanners Drive have accessible units?
No, 8413 Lanners Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8413 Lanners Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8413 Lanners Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bent Creek
123 Wilson Creek Blvd
McKinney, TX 75069
St. Paul's Square at Adriatica Village
470 Adriatic Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Orion McKinney
2580 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Kinwood
3300 N McDonald St
McKinney, TX 75071
Ranch at Hudson Xing
3250 Hudson Crossing
McKinney, TX 75070
The Gables of McKinney Apartments
1500 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069
Gray Branch Luxury Apartments
1760 N Ridge Road
McKinney, TX 75071
The Reserve at Stonebridge Ranch
2305 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center