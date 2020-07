Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse game room parking playground pool garage

Bright Open Spectacular home with great drive up appeal! Huge natural lighted family room with vaulted ceilings and fireplace. Master room and guest room downstairs with private study. Three bedrooms and game room upstairs! 3 full bath! Hugh fenced back yard, Frisco ISD, community pool, clubhouse, park. Pet case by case. HOA included! Owner pays HOA and you enjoy the community pool, park and playground. Come and show it before it's gone!