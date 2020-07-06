Rent Calculator
All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 8408 Juliette Drive.
8408 Juliette Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
8408 Juliette Drive
8408 Juliette Drive
No Longer Available
Location
8408 Juliette Drive, McKinney, TX 75071
Stonebridge Ranch
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice house. New paint. new floor.
Weil Sun is relate the owner and has a real estate license.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8408 Juliette Drive have any available units?
8408 Juliette Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
McKinney, TX
.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
McKinney Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8408 Juliette Drive have?
Some of 8408 Juliette Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace.
Amenities section
.
Is 8408 Juliette Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8408 Juliette Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8408 Juliette Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8408 Juliette Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in McKinney
.
Does 8408 Juliette Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8408 Juliette Drive offers parking.
Does 8408 Juliette Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8408 Juliette Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8408 Juliette Drive have a pool?
No, 8408 Juliette Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8408 Juliette Drive have accessible units?
No, 8408 Juliette Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8408 Juliette Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8408 Juliette Drive has units with dishwashers.
