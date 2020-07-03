Rent Calculator
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
8228 Livingston Lane
Last updated December 22 2019 at 1:17 PM
1 of 36
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8228 Livingston Lane
8228 Livingston Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Stonebridge Ranch
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Location
8228 Livingston Lane, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well Maintain Pulte Home in Stone Bridge Ranch. Clean and Bright! Split Bedrooms with High Ceiling and Open Floor Plan. Large Kitchen with Black Appliances. Covered Patio. Great Value! Don't Miss it!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8228 Livingston Lane have any available units?
8228 Livingston Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
McKinney, TX
.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
McKinney Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8228 Livingston Lane have?
Some of 8228 Livingston Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8228 Livingston Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8228 Livingston Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8228 Livingston Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8228 Livingston Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in McKinney
.
Does 8228 Livingston Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8228 Livingston Lane offers parking.
Does 8228 Livingston Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8228 Livingston Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8228 Livingston Lane have a pool?
No, 8228 Livingston Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8228 Livingston Lane have accessible units?
No, 8228 Livingston Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8228 Livingston Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8228 Livingston Lane has units with dishwashers.
