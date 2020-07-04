Rent Calculator
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
8224 Livingston Lane
Last updated August 26 2019 at 11:10 PM
1 of 33
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8224 Livingston Lane
8224 Livingston Ln
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Stonebridge Ranch
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Location
8224 Livingston Ln, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch
Amenities
patio / balcony
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Nice cute 4-bedroom 1-story home. 3 full baths! Window seat. Won't last long.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8224 Livingston Lane have any available units?
8224 Livingston Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
McKinney, TX
.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
McKinney Rent Report
.
Is 8224 Livingston Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8224 Livingston Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8224 Livingston Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8224 Livingston Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in McKinney
.
Does 8224 Livingston Lane offer parking?
No, 8224 Livingston Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8224 Livingston Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8224 Livingston Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8224 Livingston Lane have a pool?
No, 8224 Livingston Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8224 Livingston Lane have accessible units?
No, 8224 Livingston Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8224 Livingston Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8224 Livingston Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8224 Livingston Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8224 Livingston Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
