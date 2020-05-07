All apartments in McKinney
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8217 Rayburn Lane

8217 Rayburn Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8217 Rayburn Lane, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8217 Rayburn Lane have any available units?
8217 Rayburn Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 8217 Rayburn Lane have?
Some of 8217 Rayburn Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8217 Rayburn Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8217 Rayburn Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8217 Rayburn Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8217 Rayburn Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 8217 Rayburn Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8217 Rayburn Lane offers parking.
Does 8217 Rayburn Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8217 Rayburn Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8217 Rayburn Lane have a pool?
No, 8217 Rayburn Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8217 Rayburn Lane have accessible units?
No, 8217 Rayburn Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8217 Rayburn Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8217 Rayburn Lane has units with dishwashers.

