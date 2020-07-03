All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 8212 Livingston Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
8212 Livingston Ln
Last updated July 29 2019 at 7:38 AM

8212 Livingston Ln

8212 Livingston Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Stonebridge Ranch
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all

Location

8212 Livingston Ln, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
Exposed Brick Walls: Spacious and naturally well-lit. Three bedrooms, 2.0 bathroom house in McKinney. Short walk to public transit, nearby farmers market in the summer! $1800.00|mo, $1800.00 security deposit. Call Luis at 214-681-2582.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8212 Livingston Ln have any available units?
8212 Livingston Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 8212 Livingston Ln have?
Some of 8212 Livingston Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8212 Livingston Ln currently offering any rent specials?
8212 Livingston Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8212 Livingston Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 8212 Livingston Ln is pet friendly.
Does 8212 Livingston Ln offer parking?
Yes, 8212 Livingston Ln offers parking.
Does 8212 Livingston Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8212 Livingston Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8212 Livingston Ln have a pool?
No, 8212 Livingston Ln does not have a pool.
Does 8212 Livingston Ln have accessible units?
No, 8212 Livingston Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 8212 Livingston Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8212 Livingston Ln has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley at WestRidge
401 S Coit Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
The Adley Craig Ranch
8951 McCutchins Drive
McKinney, TX 75070
McKinney Village at the Medical District
201 McKinney St
McKinney, TX 75069
Kinwood
3300 N McDonald St
McKinney, TX 75071
Saxon Woods
4490 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Westcreek Apartments
2301 W White Ave
McKinney, TX 75071
Soho Parkway
6653 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Cliffs of Eldorado
1300 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center