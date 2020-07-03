Exposed Brick Walls: Spacious and naturally well-lit. Three bedrooms, 2.0 bathroom house in McKinney. Short walk to public transit, nearby farmers market in the summer! $1800.00|mo, $1800.00 security deposit. Call Luis at 214-681-2582.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8212 Livingston Ln have any available units?
8212 Livingston Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 8212 Livingston Ln have?
Some of 8212 Livingston Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8212 Livingston Ln currently offering any rent specials?
8212 Livingston Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8212 Livingston Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 8212 Livingston Ln is pet friendly.
Does 8212 Livingston Ln offer parking?
Yes, 8212 Livingston Ln offers parking.
Does 8212 Livingston Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8212 Livingston Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8212 Livingston Ln have a pool?
No, 8212 Livingston Ln does not have a pool.
Does 8212 Livingston Ln have accessible units?
No, 8212 Livingston Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 8212 Livingston Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8212 Livingston Ln has units with dishwashers.
