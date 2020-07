Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly walk in closets game room

Unit Amenities hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities game room cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

- Spacious 4 bedrooms, 2.1 baths McKinney ISD house awaits for your arrival! Featured new wood floor, walk-in closets in all bedrooms, game room and so much more. Close to major highways, shops and entertainments. A must-see! The house will be ready to move in at the end of April 2019



(RLNE4781959)