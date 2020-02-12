Rent Calculator
8205 Chickasaw Trail
8205 Chickasaw Trail
8205 Chickasaw Trail, McKinney, TX 75070
Craig Ranch
Available move in date March 1st. This home features wood flooring throughout, 3 bedrooms, study, formal dining, open kitchen overlooking the large family room and gas fireplace.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8205 Chickasaw Trail have any available units?
8205 Chickasaw Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
McKinney, TX
.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
McKinney Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8205 Chickasaw Trail have?
Some of 8205 Chickasaw Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8205 Chickasaw Trail currently offering any rent specials?
8205 Chickasaw Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8205 Chickasaw Trail pet-friendly?
No, 8205 Chickasaw Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in McKinney
.
Does 8205 Chickasaw Trail offer parking?
Yes, 8205 Chickasaw Trail offers parking.
Does 8205 Chickasaw Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8205 Chickasaw Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8205 Chickasaw Trail have a pool?
No, 8205 Chickasaw Trail does not have a pool.
Does 8205 Chickasaw Trail have accessible units?
No, 8205 Chickasaw Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 8205 Chickasaw Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8205 Chickasaw Trail has units with dishwashers.
