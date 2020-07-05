Rent Calculator
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
814 Maples Avenue A
814 Maples Avenue A
814 Maples Ave
No Longer Available
814 Maples Ave, McKinney, TX 75069
Rockwall
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Available March 4, 2019. Beautiful Home and ready to move in. Nice Back Yard. Master bedroom down. Kitchen open to living room. Close to Finch Park and Towne Lake. Won't last long as this price.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 814 Maples Avenue A have any available units?
814 Maples Avenue A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
McKinney, TX
.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
McKinney Rent Report
.
Is 814 Maples Avenue A currently offering any rent specials?
814 Maples Avenue A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 814 Maples Avenue A pet-friendly?
No, 814 Maples Avenue A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in McKinney
.
Does 814 Maples Avenue A offer parking?
No, 814 Maples Avenue A does not offer parking.
Does 814 Maples Avenue A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 814 Maples Avenue A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 814 Maples Avenue A have a pool?
No, 814 Maples Avenue A does not have a pool.
Does 814 Maples Avenue A have accessible units?
No, 814 Maples Avenue A does not have accessible units.
Does 814 Maples Avenue A have units with dishwashers?
No, 814 Maples Avenue A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 814 Maples Avenue A have units with air conditioning?
No, 814 Maples Avenue A does not have units with air conditioning.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
