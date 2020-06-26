Beautiful like new craftsman style duplexes. Located on quiet street. Beautiful granite kitchen counter tops. Nice size bedrooms and nice private fenced back yard. Tenants in process of move. Home will be professionally cleaned and ready for new tenants.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 810 Fenet Street have any available units?
810 Fenet Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 810 Fenet Street have?
Some of 810 Fenet Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 810 Fenet Street currently offering any rent specials?
810 Fenet Street is not currently offering any rent specials.