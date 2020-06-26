All apartments in McKinney
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

810 Fenet Street

810 Fenet Street · No Longer Available
Location

810 Fenet Street, McKinney, TX 75069

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
microwave
Beautiful like new craftsman style duplexes. Located on quiet street. Beautiful granite kitchen counter tops. Nice size bedrooms and nice private fenced back yard. Tenants in process of move. Home will be professionally cleaned and ready for new tenants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 810 Fenet Street have any available units?
810 Fenet Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 810 Fenet Street have?
Some of 810 Fenet Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 810 Fenet Street currently offering any rent specials?
810 Fenet Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 810 Fenet Street pet-friendly?
No, 810 Fenet Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 810 Fenet Street offer parking?
No, 810 Fenet Street does not offer parking.
Does 810 Fenet Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 810 Fenet Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 810 Fenet Street have a pool?
No, 810 Fenet Street does not have a pool.
Does 810 Fenet Street have accessible units?
No, 810 Fenet Street does not have accessible units.
Does 810 Fenet Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 810 Fenet Street has units with dishwashers.

