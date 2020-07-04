All apartments in McKinney
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

809 Sawmill Road

809 Sawmill Rd · No Longer Available
Location

809 Sawmill Rd, McKinney, TX 75070
Winsor Meadows At Westridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
Gorgeous 4 bed, 3.5 bath, 3029 sq. ft. 2 story home in McKinney, TX! Open and spacious floor plan. Gourmet island kitchen with lots of cabinets and plenty of granite counter space. Formal dining and breakfast areas. Lovely living room with cozy fireplace. Master suite features luxurious tub and separate shower. Covered patio! Be sure to schedule your showing today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 809 Sawmill Road have any available units?
809 Sawmill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 809 Sawmill Road have?
Some of 809 Sawmill Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 809 Sawmill Road currently offering any rent specials?
809 Sawmill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 809 Sawmill Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 809 Sawmill Road is pet friendly.
Does 809 Sawmill Road offer parking?
No, 809 Sawmill Road does not offer parking.
Does 809 Sawmill Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 809 Sawmill Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 809 Sawmill Road have a pool?
No, 809 Sawmill Road does not have a pool.
Does 809 Sawmill Road have accessible units?
No, 809 Sawmill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 809 Sawmill Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 809 Sawmill Road does not have units with dishwashers.

