809 Sawmill Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance fireplace

Gorgeous 4 bed, 3.5 bath, 3029 sq. ft. 2 story home in McKinney, TX! Open and spacious floor plan. Gourmet island kitchen with lots of cabinets and plenty of granite counter space. Formal dining and breakfast areas. Lovely living room with cozy fireplace. Master suite features luxurious tub and separate shower. Covered patio! Be sure to schedule your showing today!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.