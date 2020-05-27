808 Windy Hill Road

808 Windy Hill Dr, McKinney, TX 75071 Stonebridge Ranch
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
A rare and beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house in gorgeous Shiloh Range. High-end Kahrs warm oak hardwood throughout: Zero carpet. Hunter light fixture throughout. Hansgohe kitchen faucet. Kohler Toilet. Kitchenaid dishwasher. Solar fan reducing electric usage. Highly rate school.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
