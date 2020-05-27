All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 808 Windy Hill Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
808 Windy Hill Road
Last updated March 27 2020 at 8:48 AM

808 Windy Hill Road

808 Windy Hill Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Stonebridge Ranch
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all

Location

808 Windy Hill Dr, McKinney, TX 75071
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A rare and beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house in gorgeous Shiloh Range. High-end Kahrs warm oak hardwood throughout: Zero carpet. Hunter light fixture throughout. Hansgohe kitchen faucet. Kohler Toilet. Kitchenaid dishwasher. Solar fan reducing electric usage. Highly rate school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 808 Windy Hill Road have any available units?
808 Windy Hill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 808 Windy Hill Road have?
Some of 808 Windy Hill Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 808 Windy Hill Road currently offering any rent specials?
808 Windy Hill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 808 Windy Hill Road pet-friendly?
No, 808 Windy Hill Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 808 Windy Hill Road offer parking?
Yes, 808 Windy Hill Road offers parking.
Does 808 Windy Hill Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 808 Windy Hill Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 808 Windy Hill Road have a pool?
No, 808 Windy Hill Road does not have a pool.
Does 808 Windy Hill Road have accessible units?
No, 808 Windy Hill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 808 Windy Hill Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 808 Windy Hill Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

McKinney Square
6600 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
McKinney Village at the Medical District
201 McKinney St
McKinney, TX 75069
Westcreek Apartments
2301 W White Ave
McKinney, TX 75071
Soho Parkway
6653 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Cliffs of Eldorado
1300 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069
1701 at Eldorado
1701 Park Central
McKinney, TX 75069
Discovery at Rowlett Creek
4101 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Springs at McKinney
5960 Stacy Road
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center