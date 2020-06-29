Rent Calculator
McKinney
Find more places like 801 Main Street.
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
801 Main Street
Last updated May 23 2019
801 Main Street
801 Main Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
801 Main Street, McKinney, TX 75069
Lewisville
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Available 07/01/19 3bd 2 bath. Hardwood floors, tile in wet areas. Brand new high efficiency AC. New water heater. Landlord will maintain the lawn at no charge
More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/37786
(RLNE4918453)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 801 Main Street have any available units?
801 Main Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
McKinney, TX
.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
McKinney Rent Report
.
What amenities does 801 Main Street have?
Some of 801 Main Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 801 Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
801 Main Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 Main Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 801 Main Street is pet friendly.
Does 801 Main Street offer parking?
Yes, 801 Main Street offers parking.
Does 801 Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 801 Main Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 Main Street have a pool?
No, 801 Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 801 Main Street have accessible units?
No, 801 Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 801 Main Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 801 Main Street has units with dishwashers.
