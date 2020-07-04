All apartments in McKinney
8001 Elk Mountain Trail

Location

8001 Elk Mountain Trail, McKinney, TX 75070
Craig Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
Back On Market! Spacious 4 Bed 3 Bath Home in Frisco ISD! This home features three large living areas, a gourmet kitchen w breakfast nook and tons of cabinet space. Split level master suite w separate shower, garden tub, large WIC and dual vanities. Ceiling fans throughout the home. All guest bedrooms upstairs w 2 full baths. Backyard has tall privacy fence w open patio. Community offers pool, splash park, clubhouse, and playgrounds. Park nearby w walking & bike trails. Close to Stonebriar mall.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8001 Elk Mountain Trail have any available units?
8001 Elk Mountain Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 8001 Elk Mountain Trail have?
Some of 8001 Elk Mountain Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8001 Elk Mountain Trail currently offering any rent specials?
8001 Elk Mountain Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8001 Elk Mountain Trail pet-friendly?
No, 8001 Elk Mountain Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 8001 Elk Mountain Trail offer parking?
Yes, 8001 Elk Mountain Trail offers parking.
Does 8001 Elk Mountain Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8001 Elk Mountain Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8001 Elk Mountain Trail have a pool?
Yes, 8001 Elk Mountain Trail has a pool.
Does 8001 Elk Mountain Trail have accessible units?
No, 8001 Elk Mountain Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 8001 Elk Mountain Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8001 Elk Mountain Trail has units with dishwashers.

