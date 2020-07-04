8001 Elk Mountain Trail

Amenities

Back On Market! Spacious 4 Bed 3 Bath Home in Frisco ISD! This home features three large living areas, a gourmet kitchen w breakfast nook and tons of cabinet space. Split level master suite w separate shower, garden tub, large WIC and dual vanities. Ceiling fans throughout the home. All guest bedrooms upstairs w 2 full baths. Backyard has tall privacy fence w open patio. Community offers pool, splash park, clubhouse, and playgrounds. Park nearby w walking & bike trails. Close to Stonebriar mall.