Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
7909 Elk Mountain Trail
Last updated August 18 2019 at 2:49 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7909 Elk Mountain Trail
7909 Elk Mountain Trail
·
No Longer Available
Location
7909 Elk Mountain Trail, McKinney, TX 75070
Craig Ranch
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
Recent paint! Beautiful 3 BR with Game or Study on second floor. Great schools! Community has Club House, Community Pool, Greenbelt, Jogging biking trail, Parks, Playground, Private pond. Must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7909 Elk Mountain Trail have any available units?
7909 Elk Mountain Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
McKinney, TX
.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
McKinney Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7909 Elk Mountain Trail have?
Some of 7909 Elk Mountain Trail's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7909 Elk Mountain Trail currently offering any rent specials?
7909 Elk Mountain Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7909 Elk Mountain Trail pet-friendly?
No, 7909 Elk Mountain Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in McKinney
.
Does 7909 Elk Mountain Trail offer parking?
Yes, 7909 Elk Mountain Trail offers parking.
Does 7909 Elk Mountain Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7909 Elk Mountain Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7909 Elk Mountain Trail have a pool?
Yes, 7909 Elk Mountain Trail has a pool.
Does 7909 Elk Mountain Trail have accessible units?
No, 7909 Elk Mountain Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 7909 Elk Mountain Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7909 Elk Mountain Trail has units with dishwashers.
