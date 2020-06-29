All apartments in McKinney
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7908 Chickasaw Trail

7908 Chickasaw Trail · No Longer Available
Location

7908 Chickasaw Trail, McKinney, TX 75070
Craig Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Beautiful home with open floor plan located in the PGA golf course community of Craig Ranch & Frisco schools. Handsraped hardwoods floor in downstairs area. Open kit includes gas cooktop, granite counter tops & SS appliances. Split bdrms with 1st flr master featuring a seating area, jetted tub, sep shower, huge walk-in closets. Lg game rm located on 2nd floor with wet bar. Good size secondary bdrms, Designed landscaping backyard. Great location with quick access to Craig ranch fitness Center, dining, shopping, entertainment & sporting venues.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7908 Chickasaw Trail have any available units?
7908 Chickasaw Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 7908 Chickasaw Trail have?
Some of 7908 Chickasaw Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7908 Chickasaw Trail currently offering any rent specials?
7908 Chickasaw Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7908 Chickasaw Trail pet-friendly?
No, 7908 Chickasaw Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 7908 Chickasaw Trail offer parking?
Yes, 7908 Chickasaw Trail offers parking.
Does 7908 Chickasaw Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7908 Chickasaw Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7908 Chickasaw Trail have a pool?
No, 7908 Chickasaw Trail does not have a pool.
Does 7908 Chickasaw Trail have accessible units?
No, 7908 Chickasaw Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 7908 Chickasaw Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7908 Chickasaw Trail has units with dishwashers.

