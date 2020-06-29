7908 Chickasaw Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking garage

Beautiful home with open floor plan located in the PGA golf course community of Craig Ranch & Frisco schools. Handsraped hardwoods floor in downstairs area. Open kit includes gas cooktop, granite counter tops & SS appliances. Split bdrms with 1st flr master featuring a seating area, jetted tub, sep shower, huge walk-in closets. Lg game rm located on 2nd floor with wet bar. Good size secondary bdrms, Designed landscaping backyard. Great location with quick access to Craig ranch fitness Center, dining, shopping, entertainment & sporting venues.