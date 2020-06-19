7905 Blacktail Trail

Beautiful home in the highly sought after Craig Ranch! Great floorplan with open kitchen, extra office or gameroom space, covered patio and more! It's a must see! And just minutes to Hwy 75, Hwy 121 and DNT.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
