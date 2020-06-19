All apartments in McKinney
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7905 Blacktail Trail

7905 Blacktail Trail · No Longer Available
Location

7905 Blacktail Trail, McKinney, TX 75070
Craig Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
Beautiful home in the highly sought after Craig Ranch! Great floorplan with open kitchen, extra office or gameroom space, covered patio and more! It's a must see! And just minutes to Hwy 75, Hwy 121 and DNT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7905 Blacktail Trail have any available units?
7905 Blacktail Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 7905 Blacktail Trail have?
Some of 7905 Blacktail Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7905 Blacktail Trail currently offering any rent specials?
7905 Blacktail Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7905 Blacktail Trail pet-friendly?
No, 7905 Blacktail Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 7905 Blacktail Trail offer parking?
Yes, 7905 Blacktail Trail offers parking.
Does 7905 Blacktail Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7905 Blacktail Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7905 Blacktail Trail have a pool?
No, 7905 Blacktail Trail does not have a pool.
Does 7905 Blacktail Trail have accessible units?
No, 7905 Blacktail Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 7905 Blacktail Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 7905 Blacktail Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

