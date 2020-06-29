Rent Calculator
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
7809 Riverwalk Trail
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7809 Riverwalk Trail
7809 Riverwalk Trail
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
McKinney
Apartments with Gym
1 Bedrooms
Apartments under $1,200
Pet Friendly Places
Location
7809 Riverwalk Trail, McKinney, TX 75070
Craig Ranch
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
Frisco ISD
Community amenities include two swimming pools, club house, park and playground.
beautiful 2 store house with lots of upgrades. ready to move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7809 Riverwalk Trail have any available units?
7809 Riverwalk Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
McKinney, TX
.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
McKinney Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7809 Riverwalk Trail have?
Some of 7809 Riverwalk Trail's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7809 Riverwalk Trail currently offering any rent specials?
7809 Riverwalk Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7809 Riverwalk Trail pet-friendly?
No, 7809 Riverwalk Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in McKinney
.
Does 7809 Riverwalk Trail offer parking?
Yes, 7809 Riverwalk Trail offers parking.
Does 7809 Riverwalk Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7809 Riverwalk Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7809 Riverwalk Trail have a pool?
Yes, 7809 Riverwalk Trail has a pool.
Does 7809 Riverwalk Trail have accessible units?
No, 7809 Riverwalk Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 7809 Riverwalk Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7809 Riverwalk Trail has units with dishwashers.
