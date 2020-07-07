Rent Calculator
7804 Rancho De La Osa Trail
7804 Rancho De La Osa Trail
7804 Rancho De La Osa Trail
·
7804 Rancho De La Osa Trail, McKinney, TX 75070
Craig Ranch
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
parking
garage
Gorgeous open home with many upgrades. High ceilings and great neighborhood.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Does 7804 Rancho De La Osa Trail have any available units?
7804 Rancho De La Osa Trail doesn't have any available units at this time.
McKinney, TX
.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
McKinney Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7804 Rancho De La Osa Trail have?
Some of 7804 Rancho De La Osa Trail's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and fireplace.
Amenities section
.
Is 7804 Rancho De La Osa Trail currently offering any rent specials?
7804 Rancho De La Osa Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7804 Rancho De La Osa Trail pet-friendly?
No, 7804 Rancho De La Osa Trail is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in McKinney
.
Does 7804 Rancho De La Osa Trail offer parking?
Yes, 7804 Rancho De La Osa Trail offers parking.
Does 7804 Rancho De La Osa Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7804 Rancho De La Osa Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7804 Rancho De La Osa Trail have a pool?
No, 7804 Rancho De La Osa Trail does not have a pool.
Does 7804 Rancho De La Osa Trail have accessible units?
No, 7804 Rancho De La Osa Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 7804 Rancho De La Osa Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 7804 Rancho De La Osa Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
