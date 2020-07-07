All apartments in McKinney
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7804 Rancho De La Osa Trail

7804 Rancho De La Osa Trail · No Longer Available
Location

7804 Rancho De La Osa Trail, McKinney, TX 75070
Craig Ranch

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous open home with many upgrades. High ceilings and great neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7804 Rancho De La Osa Trail have any available units?
7804 Rancho De La Osa Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 7804 Rancho De La Osa Trail have?
Some of 7804 Rancho De La Osa Trail's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7804 Rancho De La Osa Trail currently offering any rent specials?
7804 Rancho De La Osa Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7804 Rancho De La Osa Trail pet-friendly?
No, 7804 Rancho De La Osa Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 7804 Rancho De La Osa Trail offer parking?
Yes, 7804 Rancho De La Osa Trail offers parking.
Does 7804 Rancho De La Osa Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7804 Rancho De La Osa Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7804 Rancho De La Osa Trail have a pool?
No, 7804 Rancho De La Osa Trail does not have a pool.
Does 7804 Rancho De La Osa Trail have accessible units?
No, 7804 Rancho De La Osa Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 7804 Rancho De La Osa Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 7804 Rancho De La Osa Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

