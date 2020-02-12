All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 7709 Delaware Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
7709 Delaware Drive
Last updated January 9 2020 at 9:44 PM

7709 Delaware Drive

7709 Delaware Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

7709 Delaware Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Craig Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
parking
garage
FRISCO ISD! Beautiful spacious one story home located in desirable Settlement at Craig Ranch. Home has 3 bedrooms, study, and 2 full baths. Generous master bedroom, dual vanities, oversized jetted tub, separate shower and 2 walk-in closets. Open floor plan with kitchen looking into living area. Granite kitchen counter top with breakfast bar. Stainless steel appliances. Covered patios & front porch. Conveniently located by TPC golf course, jogging trail, dog park, gym, shops and restaurants. Landlord will pay HOA dues.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7709 Delaware Drive have any available units?
7709 Delaware Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 7709 Delaware Drive have?
Some of 7709 Delaware Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7709 Delaware Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7709 Delaware Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7709 Delaware Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7709 Delaware Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7709 Delaware Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7709 Delaware Drive offers parking.
Does 7709 Delaware Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7709 Delaware Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7709 Delaware Drive have a pool?
No, 7709 Delaware Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7709 Delaware Drive have accessible units?
No, 7709 Delaware Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7709 Delaware Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7709 Delaware Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley at WestRidge
401 S Coit Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Bent Creek
123 Wilson Creek Blvd
McKinney, TX 75069
Heritage Place
1600 Heritage Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
Magnolia Ranch
3191 Medical Center Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
St. Paul's Square at Adriatica Village
470 Adriatic Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
The Gables of McKinney Apartments
1500 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069
Cliffs of Eldorado
1300 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069
Aspire McKinney Ranch
4700 Ridge Rd
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center