7709 Delaware Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym parking garage

FRISCO ISD! Beautiful spacious one story home located in desirable Settlement at Craig Ranch. Home has 3 bedrooms, study, and 2 full baths. Generous master bedroom, dual vanities, oversized jetted tub, separate shower and 2 walk-in closets. Open floor plan with kitchen looking into living area. Granite kitchen counter top with breakfast bar. Stainless steel appliances. Covered patios & front porch. Conveniently located by TPC golf course, jogging trail, dog park, gym, shops and restaurants. Landlord will pay HOA dues.