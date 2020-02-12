7709 Delaware Drive

Amenities
FRISCO ISD! Beautiful spacious one story home located in desirable Settlement at Craig Ranch. Home has 3 bedrooms, study, and 2 full baths. Generous master bedroom, dual vanities, oversized jetted tub, separate shower and 2 walk-in closets. Open floor plan with kitchen looking into living area. Granite kitchen counter top with breakfast bar. Stainless steel appliances. Covered patios & front porch. Conveniently located by TPC golf course, jogging trail, dog park, gym, shops and restaurants. Landlord will pay HOA dues.