7709 Chickasaw

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities gym game room parking playground hot tub media room

Less than a yr old beautiful Grand,NORTH facing home. 2 bedrooms with 2 full baths on the first floor, 3 additional bedrooms located upstairs with 2 full baths, gameroom and pre wired media room. Beautiful hand scraped wood floors on the 1st floor with wrought iron staircase. Custom plantation shutters,shades and drapes. Stunning chef's kitchen has white quartz tops, stainless steel appliances, water softener, purifier, 5 burner gas cooktop & breakfast bar. Ecobee thermostat, epoxy flooring.Craig Ranch offers green spaces that connect to miles of hike & bike trails and the 5 star TPC Craig Ranch golf course. Cooper Fitness Center & Spa, Apex center, ballfields, soccer, hockey, skateboard, playgrounds & parks!