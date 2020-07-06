All apartments in McKinney
Last updated October 19 2019

7709 Chickasaw

7709 Chickasaw Trail
Location

7709 Chickasaw Trail, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
playground
hot tub
media room
Less than a yr old beautiful Grand,NORTH facing home. 2 bedrooms with 2 full baths on the first floor, 3 additional bedrooms located upstairs with 2 full baths, gameroom and pre wired media room. Beautiful hand scraped wood floors on the 1st floor with wrought iron staircase. Custom plantation shutters,shades and drapes. Stunning chef's kitchen has white quartz tops, stainless steel appliances, water softener, purifier, 5 burner gas cooktop & breakfast bar. Ecobee thermostat, epoxy flooring.Craig Ranch offers green spaces that connect to miles of hike & bike trails and the 5 star TPC Craig Ranch golf course. Cooper Fitness Center & Spa, Apex center, ballfields, soccer, hockey, skateboard, playgrounds & parks!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7709 Chickasaw have any available units?
7709 Chickasaw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 7709 Chickasaw have?
Some of 7709 Chickasaw's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7709 Chickasaw currently offering any rent specials?
7709 Chickasaw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7709 Chickasaw pet-friendly?
No, 7709 Chickasaw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 7709 Chickasaw offer parking?
Yes, 7709 Chickasaw offers parking.
Does 7709 Chickasaw have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7709 Chickasaw does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7709 Chickasaw have a pool?
No, 7709 Chickasaw does not have a pool.
Does 7709 Chickasaw have accessible units?
No, 7709 Chickasaw does not have accessible units.
Does 7709 Chickasaw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7709 Chickasaw has units with dishwashers.

