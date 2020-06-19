Rent Calculator
Last updated September 25 2019 at 3:02 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7705 Shasta Drive
7705 Shasta Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
7705 Shasta Drive, McKinney, TX 75071
Stonebridge Ranch
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Specious home with open floor plan. Clean and Bright! New carpet and Fresh paint through out. Extra Large Kitchen and pantry. Master down and three bedrooms and game room up. Great Value!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7705 Shasta Drive have any available units?
7705 Shasta Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
McKinney, TX
.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
McKinney Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7705 Shasta Drive have?
Some of 7705 Shasta Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7705 Shasta Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7705 Shasta Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7705 Shasta Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7705 Shasta Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in McKinney
.
Does 7705 Shasta Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7705 Shasta Drive offers parking.
Does 7705 Shasta Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7705 Shasta Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7705 Shasta Drive have a pool?
No, 7705 Shasta Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7705 Shasta Drive have accessible units?
No, 7705 Shasta Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7705 Shasta Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7705 Shasta Drive has units with dishwashers.
