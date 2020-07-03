All apartments in McKinney
7621 Glenwood Springs Lane
Last updated May 19 2020 at 8:51 PM

7621 Glenwood Springs Lane

7621 Glenwood Springs Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7621 Glenwood Springs Lane, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
bbq/grill
garage
FRISCO ISD 1.5 Story home in Aspendale at Stonebridge Ranch! Beautiful outdoor living space with stone fireplace & built-in grill, cedar garage doors, 3 OVERSIZED bedrooms plus a gameroom & formal dining room, wood floors, recently updated carpet. Kitchen features granite countertops, island, breakfast bar, gas cooktop, undermount stainless steel sink, custom 42in cabinets. Relax in your private master suite with sitting area, dual sinks, separate tub & shower, HUGE closet. Short term options. Can be furnished for additional monthly fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7621 Glenwood Springs Lane have any available units?
7621 Glenwood Springs Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 7621 Glenwood Springs Lane have?
Some of 7621 Glenwood Springs Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7621 Glenwood Springs Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7621 Glenwood Springs Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7621 Glenwood Springs Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7621 Glenwood Springs Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 7621 Glenwood Springs Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7621 Glenwood Springs Lane offers parking.
Does 7621 Glenwood Springs Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7621 Glenwood Springs Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7621 Glenwood Springs Lane have a pool?
No, 7621 Glenwood Springs Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7621 Glenwood Springs Lane have accessible units?
No, 7621 Glenwood Springs Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7621 Glenwood Springs Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7621 Glenwood Springs Lane has units with dishwashers.

