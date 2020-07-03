7621 Glenwood Springs Lane

Amenities
FRISCO ISD 1.5 Story home in Aspendale at Stonebridge Ranch! Beautiful outdoor living space with stone fireplace & built-in grill, cedar garage doors, 3 OVERSIZED bedrooms plus a gameroom & formal dining room, wood floors, recently updated carpet. Kitchen features granite countertops, island, breakfast bar, gas cooktop, undermount stainless steel sink, custom 42in cabinets. Relax in your private master suite with sitting area, dual sinks, separate tub & shower, HUGE closet. Short term options. Can be furnished for additional monthly fee.