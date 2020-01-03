7621 Chadwick Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking pool garage tennis court volleyball court

Luxurious 5 bedroom 4 full-bathroom house. A floor plan to suit your preferences with downstairs and upstairs master suites, spacious rooms with walk-in closets, a game room overlooking high ceiling living room, accessible storage attic space and more. Lots of natural light throughout the house. Granite counter-tops in kitchen with mahogany cabinets, refrigerator and washer dryer included (if desired). Nestled in the upscale Stonebride Ranch master planned community with a sand-beach, swimming pools, tennis courts, volleyball courts, party hall, and a lot more. Plenty to fall in love with! No section 8. Available after April 7th.