Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7621 Chadwick Drive

7621 Chadwick Dr · No Longer Available
Location

7621 Chadwick Dr, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
pool
Luxurious 5 bedroom 4 full-bathroom house. A floor plan to suit your preferences with downstairs and upstairs master suites, spacious rooms with walk-in closets, a game room overlooking high ceiling living room, accessible storage attic space and more. Lots of natural light throughout the house. Granite counter-tops in kitchen with mahogany cabinets, refrigerator and washer dryer included (if desired). Nestled in the upscale Stonebride Ranch master planned community with a sand-beach, swimming pools, tennis courts, volleyball courts, party hall, and a lot more. Plenty to fall in love with! No section 8. Available after April 7th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

