Beautiful move in ready house in Stonebridge! Granite counter top, master down, 3 good size beds plus a huge game room upstairs, w lots of closets. Enjoy all community facilities of Stonebridge Ranch. Ready for great tenants.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7608 Archer Way have any available units?
7608 Archer Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 7608 Archer Way have?
Some of 7608 Archer Way's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7608 Archer Way currently offering any rent specials?
7608 Archer Way is not currently offering any rent specials.