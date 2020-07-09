All apartments in McKinney
7505 Red Feather Trail
7505 Red Feather Trail

7505 Red Feather Trail · No Longer Available
Location

7505 Red Feather Trail, McKinney, TX 75070
Craig Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very nice and clean 1 story. Split bedrooms. Master bath has separate shower and tub. Living room has a fireplace. Fenced and sprinkler yard. Built in 2006. Frisco ISD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7505 Red Feather Trail have any available units?
7505 Red Feather Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 7505 Red Feather Trail have?
Some of 7505 Red Feather Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7505 Red Feather Trail currently offering any rent specials?
7505 Red Feather Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7505 Red Feather Trail pet-friendly?
No, 7505 Red Feather Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 7505 Red Feather Trail offer parking?
Yes, 7505 Red Feather Trail offers parking.
Does 7505 Red Feather Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7505 Red Feather Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7505 Red Feather Trail have a pool?
No, 7505 Red Feather Trail does not have a pool.
Does 7505 Red Feather Trail have accessible units?
No, 7505 Red Feather Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 7505 Red Feather Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7505 Red Feather Trail has units with dishwashers.

