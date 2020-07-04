7425 Alton Drive

Amenities
BRAND NEW, NEVER LIVED IN, CB JENI Townhomes in beautiful Stacy Crossing w award-winning Frisco schools. This bright & airy luxury two-story town home is at end of cuddle sac w an attached 2 car garage. Dramatic entry w soaring ceiling. Open living, dining concept w wood flooring, crown molding, graceful arches & decorative lighting. Island kitchen boasts quartz countertops, gas cooktop, breakfast bar, double sinks & SS appliances incl fridge. Upstairs master features vaulted ceiling, en suite w double vanities, oversized shower w bench seat & large walk-in. Secondary bdrms, full bath, loft area upstairs as well. A onsite clubhouse and pool! Conveniently located close to restaurants, shopping, schools and 121.