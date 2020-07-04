All apartments in McKinney
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:26 AM

7425 Alton Drive

7425 Alton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7425 Alton Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
new construction
BRAND NEW, NEVER LIVED IN, CB JENI Townhomes in beautiful Stacy Crossing w award-winning Frisco schools. This bright & airy luxury two-story town home is at end of cuddle sac w an attached 2 car garage. Dramatic entry w soaring ceiling. Open living, dining concept w wood flooring, crown molding, graceful arches & decorative lighting. Island kitchen boasts quartz countertops, gas cooktop, breakfast bar, double sinks & SS appliances incl fridge. Upstairs master features vaulted ceiling, en suite w double vanities, oversized shower w bench seat & large walk-in. Secondary bdrms, full bath, loft area upstairs as well. A onsite clubhouse and pool! Conveniently located close to restaurants, shopping, schools and 121.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7425 Alton Drive have any available units?
7425 Alton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 7425 Alton Drive have?
Some of 7425 Alton Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7425 Alton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7425 Alton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7425 Alton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7425 Alton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 7425 Alton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7425 Alton Drive offers parking.
Does 7425 Alton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7425 Alton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7425 Alton Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7425 Alton Drive has a pool.
Does 7425 Alton Drive have accessible units?
No, 7425 Alton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7425 Alton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7425 Alton Drive has units with dishwashers.

