7425 Alton Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher new construction garage pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage new construction

BRAND NEW, NEVER LIVED IN, CB JENI Townhomes in beautiful Stacy Crossing w award-winning Frisco schools. This bright & airy luxury two-story town home is at end of cuddle sac w an attached 2 car garage. Dramatic entry w soaring ceiling. Open living, dining concept w wood flooring, crown molding, graceful arches & decorative lighting. Island kitchen boasts quartz countertops, gas cooktop, breakfast bar, double sinks & SS appliances incl fridge. Upstairs master features vaulted ceiling, en suite w double vanities, oversized shower w bench seat & large walk-in. Secondary bdrms, full bath, loft area upstairs as well. A onsite clubhouse and pool! Conveniently located close to restaurants, shopping, schools and 121.