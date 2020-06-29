All apartments in McKinney
Last updated July 11 2019 at 2:43 AM

7405 Avondale Drive

7405 Avondale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7405 Avondale Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Craig Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
new construction
Built by Ashton Woods Homes - July completed ! ~ 10 miles to headquarters dr. 1 mins to Hwy 121.Two Master Bedrooms-Baths Downstairs. Wood like tiles Floors in Foyer,Family Rm,Hall & Kitchen-Breakfast Areas. Upgraded Media room with full equipment. Upgraded Tile in Bathrooms & Utility. Custom Double Stacked Cabinets in Kitchen, Silestone Countertops in Bathrooms, upgraded granite in Kitchen & Island, Stainless Steel Built-in Appliances, Gas Cooktop. Huge green field front garden. Jogging trail and full trees around community. Convenient location for dining and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7405 Avondale Drive have any available units?
7405 Avondale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 7405 Avondale Drive have?
Some of 7405 Avondale Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7405 Avondale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7405 Avondale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7405 Avondale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7405 Avondale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 7405 Avondale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7405 Avondale Drive offers parking.
Does 7405 Avondale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7405 Avondale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7405 Avondale Drive have a pool?
No, 7405 Avondale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7405 Avondale Drive have accessible units?
No, 7405 Avondale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7405 Avondale Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7405 Avondale Drive has units with dishwashers.

