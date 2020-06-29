7405 Avondale Drive

Amenities
Built by Ashton Woods Homes - July completed ! ~ 10 miles to headquarters dr. 1 mins to Hwy 121.Two Master Bedrooms-Baths Downstairs. Wood like tiles Floors in Foyer,Family Rm,Hall & Kitchen-Breakfast Areas. Upgraded Media room with full equipment. Upgraded Tile in Bathrooms & Utility. Custom Double Stacked Cabinets in Kitchen, Silestone Countertops in Bathrooms, upgraded granite in Kitchen & Island, Stainless Steel Built-in Appliances, Gas Cooktop. Huge green field front garden. Jogging trail and full trees around community. Convenient location for dining and shopping.