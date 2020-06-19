7320 Plumas

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

Available for 4-6 month lease. 1.5-story home-Frisco ISD! Upgrades galore! Brick & stone front elevation with covered front porch & stone-lined flowerbeds. Extensive hardwood floors. Private study with french doors--tv stays. Formal dining is open to kitchen & family room. Kitchen boasts oversized breakfast bar, abundant cabinets plus trash pull-out, water filter at kitchen sink, gas cooktop & walk-in pantry. Breakfast area overlooks backyard & has a built-in wine cabinet & extra storage. Large family room with stone fireplace. Master plus two bedrooms downstairs. Large gameroom, media room with 5.1 surround sound wiring & half bath upstairs. 300+sf covered patio with stonecoat & gas stub. Yardcare included.