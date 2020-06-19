All apartments in McKinney
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7320 Plumas

7320 Plumas Place · No Longer Available
Location

7320 Plumas Place, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
Available for 4-6 month lease. 1.5-story home-Frisco ISD! Upgrades galore! Brick & stone front elevation with covered front porch & stone-lined flowerbeds. Extensive hardwood floors. Private study with french doors--tv stays. Formal dining is open to kitchen & family room. Kitchen boasts oversized breakfast bar, abundant cabinets plus trash pull-out, water filter at kitchen sink, gas cooktop & walk-in pantry. Breakfast area overlooks backyard & has a built-in wine cabinet & extra storage. Large family room with stone fireplace. Master plus two bedrooms downstairs. Large gameroom, media room with 5.1 surround sound wiring & half bath upstairs. 300+sf covered patio with stonecoat & gas stub. Yardcare included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7320 Plumas have any available units?
7320 Plumas doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 7320 Plumas have?
Some of 7320 Plumas's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7320 Plumas currently offering any rent specials?
7320 Plumas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7320 Plumas pet-friendly?
No, 7320 Plumas is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 7320 Plumas offer parking?
Yes, 7320 Plumas offers parking.
Does 7320 Plumas have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7320 Plumas does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7320 Plumas have a pool?
No, 7320 Plumas does not have a pool.
Does 7320 Plumas have accessible units?
No, 7320 Plumas does not have accessible units.
Does 7320 Plumas have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7320 Plumas has units with dishwashers.

