All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 7309 Avondale Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
7309 Avondale Drive
Last updated July 12 2019 at 2:57 AM
1 of 26
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7309 Avondale Drive
7309 Avondale Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Location
7309 Avondale Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Craig Ranch
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great home for lease! Community is great , close to 121
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7309 Avondale Drive have any available units?
7309 Avondale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
McKinney, TX
.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
McKinney Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7309 Avondale Drive have?
Some of 7309 Avondale Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7309 Avondale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7309 Avondale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7309 Avondale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7309 Avondale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in McKinney
.
Does 7309 Avondale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7309 Avondale Drive offers parking.
Does 7309 Avondale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7309 Avondale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7309 Avondale Drive have a pool?
No, 7309 Avondale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7309 Avondale Drive have accessible units?
No, 7309 Avondale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7309 Avondale Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7309 Avondale Drive has units with dishwashers.
