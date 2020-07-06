All apartments in McKinney
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7221 Royal Glen Trail

Location

7221 Royal Glen Trail, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
game room
courtyard
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
courtyard
game room
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 bed, 2 bath, 3,062 sq. ft., 2 story home in Stonebridge Ranch! Open and spacious floor plan in McKinney, TX. Huge island kitchen with tons of cabinets, plenty of counter space, tile back splash and breakfast area with study nook. Formal dining and living rooms. Cozy living room with lovely fireplace. Over-sized master suite down features private courtyard, luxurious tub and walk in shower. Remaining 3 bedrooms and massive game room up. Schedule your showing today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7221 Royal Glen Trail have any available units?
7221 Royal Glen Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 7221 Royal Glen Trail have?
Some of 7221 Royal Glen Trail's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7221 Royal Glen Trail currently offering any rent specials?
7221 Royal Glen Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7221 Royal Glen Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 7221 Royal Glen Trail is pet friendly.
Does 7221 Royal Glen Trail offer parking?
No, 7221 Royal Glen Trail does not offer parking.
Does 7221 Royal Glen Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7221 Royal Glen Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7221 Royal Glen Trail have a pool?
No, 7221 Royal Glen Trail does not have a pool.
Does 7221 Royal Glen Trail have accessible units?
No, 7221 Royal Glen Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 7221 Royal Glen Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 7221 Royal Glen Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

