Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
7216 Huckleberry Drive
Last updated March 17 2020 at 4:49 AM

7216 Huckleberry Drive

7216 Huckleberry Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7216 Huckleberry Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
This beautiful luxury two-story town-home located in premier McKinney location with Frisco ISD, onsite amenity center, pool and attached garage. Other amenities include spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite, gas range, refrigerator included & large walk-in pantry with lots of storage. Wrought stair balusters leading to desk workstation loft area & laundry room on second floor. Oversize Master suite's with walk in closet & bath with glass enclosed spa styled shower with bench. Smart Ecobee climate controlled technology for HVAC. Tankless water heater & security system. A Must see. Don't miss this one!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7216 Huckleberry Drive have any available units?
7216 Huckleberry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 7216 Huckleberry Drive have?
Some of 7216 Huckleberry Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7216 Huckleberry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7216 Huckleberry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7216 Huckleberry Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7216 Huckleberry Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 7216 Huckleberry Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7216 Huckleberry Drive offers parking.
Does 7216 Huckleberry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7216 Huckleberry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7216 Huckleberry Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7216 Huckleberry Drive has a pool.
Does 7216 Huckleberry Drive have accessible units?
No, 7216 Huckleberry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7216 Huckleberry Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7216 Huckleberry Drive has units with dishwashers.

