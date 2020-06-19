Charming 3 BR 2 BA in Frisco ISD. Just minutes from 121 and very close to the neighborhood elementary school. The home has a nice open concept downstairs with 3 BRs upstairs. Backyard has covered pergola and sitting area perfect for entertaining.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
What amenities does 7129 Wind Row Drive have?
Some of 7129 Wind Row Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
