All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 7129 Wind Row Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
7129 Wind Row Drive
Last updated September 14 2019 at 2:37 AM

7129 Wind Row Drive

7129 Wind Row Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

7129 Wind Row Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 3 BR 2 BA in Frisco ISD. Just minutes from 121 and very close to the neighborhood elementary school. The home has a nice open concept downstairs with 3 BRs upstairs. Backyard has covered pergola and sitting area perfect for entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7129 Wind Row Drive have any available units?
7129 Wind Row Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 7129 Wind Row Drive have?
Some of 7129 Wind Row Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7129 Wind Row Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7129 Wind Row Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7129 Wind Row Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7129 Wind Row Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 7129 Wind Row Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7129 Wind Row Drive offers parking.
Does 7129 Wind Row Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7129 Wind Row Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7129 Wind Row Drive have a pool?
No, 7129 Wind Row Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7129 Wind Row Drive have accessible units?
No, 7129 Wind Row Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7129 Wind Row Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7129 Wind Row Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bent Creek
123 Wilson Creek Blvd
McKinney, TX 75069
The Adley Craig Ranch
8951 McCutchins Drive
McKinney, TX 75070
Retreat at Stonebridge Ranch
1920 Grassmere Ln
McKinney, TX 75071
McKinney Village at the Medical District
201 McKinney St
McKinney, TX 75069
Axiom HUB 121
7201 Henneman Way
McKinney, TX 75070
Times Square at Craig Ranch
7951 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
St. Paul's Square at Adriatica Village
470 Adriatic Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
1701 at Eldorado
1701 Park Central
McKinney, TX 75069

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center