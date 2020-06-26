Rent Calculator
7109 Planters Row Drive
7109 Planters Row Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
7109 Planters Row Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NEW interior PAINT, New FLOORING, all bedrooms are upstairs. Tandem garage for 2 cars or long vehicle. Convenient to commute and services.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7109 Planters Row Drive have any available units?
7109 Planters Row Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
McKinney, TX
.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
McKinney Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7109 Planters Row Drive have?
Some of 7109 Planters Row Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7109 Planters Row Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7109 Planters Row Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7109 Planters Row Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7109 Planters Row Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in McKinney
.
Does 7109 Planters Row Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7109 Planters Row Drive offers parking.
Does 7109 Planters Row Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7109 Planters Row Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7109 Planters Row Drive have a pool?
No, 7109 Planters Row Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7109 Planters Row Drive have accessible units?
No, 7109 Planters Row Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7109 Planters Row Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7109 Planters Row Drive has units with dishwashers.
