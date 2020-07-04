7109 Huckleberry Drive

Amenities
Newly built, Enjoy Beautiful Townhome in Top-Rated Frisco ISD! Open and spacious floor plan, hardwood floors in kitchen living areas. 3 bedroom, 2.5 half baths, UPGRADED Kitchen includes Stainless Steel appliances, granite counters, refrigerator, Large Master bedroom with beautiful bathroom, Two car rear entry garage, Enjoy energy efficient. Low-maintenance living, No Exterior maintenance, Landlord pays HOA dues, HOA also includes front lawn maintenance!. Community offers luxurious amenities, Clubhouse & pool areas, sidewalks for walking and biking.