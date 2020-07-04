7109 Huckleberry Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher new construction garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage new construction

Newly built, Enjoy Beautiful Townhome in Top-Rated Frisco ISD! Open and spacious floor plan, hardwood floors in kitchen living areas. 3 bedroom, 2.5 half baths, UPGRADED Kitchen includes Stainless Steel appliances, granite counters, refrigerator, Large Master bedroom with beautiful bathroom, Two car rear entry garage, Enjoy energy efficient. Low-maintenance living, No Exterior maintenance, Landlord pays HOA dues, HOA also includes front lawn maintenance!. Community offers luxurious amenities, Clubhouse & pool areas, sidewalks for walking and biking.