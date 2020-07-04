All apartments in McKinney
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

7109 Huckleberry Drive

7109 Huckleberry Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7109 Huckleberry Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
new construction
Newly built, Enjoy Beautiful Townhome in Top-Rated Frisco ISD! Open and spacious floor plan, hardwood floors in kitchen living areas. 3 bedroom, 2.5 half baths, UPGRADED Kitchen includes Stainless Steel appliances, granite counters, refrigerator, Large Master bedroom with beautiful bathroom, Two car rear entry garage, Enjoy energy efficient. Low-maintenance living, No Exterior maintenance, Landlord pays HOA dues, HOA also includes front lawn maintenance!. Community offers luxurious amenities, Clubhouse & pool areas, sidewalks for walking and biking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7109 Huckleberry Drive have any available units?
7109 Huckleberry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 7109 Huckleberry Drive have?
Some of 7109 Huckleberry Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7109 Huckleberry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7109 Huckleberry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7109 Huckleberry Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7109 Huckleberry Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 7109 Huckleberry Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7109 Huckleberry Drive offers parking.
Does 7109 Huckleberry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7109 Huckleberry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7109 Huckleberry Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7109 Huckleberry Drive has a pool.
Does 7109 Huckleberry Drive have accessible units?
No, 7109 Huckleberry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7109 Huckleberry Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7109 Huckleberry Drive has units with dishwashers.

