New build, never lived in! Master bedroom on ground floor with large master bath and closet space. Open concept downstairs that provides plenty of space for entertaining! Game room upstairs with the other 2 bedrooms. Be the first to live here!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7105 Royal View Drive have any available units?
7105 Royal View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 7105 Royal View Drive have?
Some of 7105 Royal View Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7105 Royal View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7105 Royal View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.