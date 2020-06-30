7105 Royal View Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher new construction garage fireplace game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage new construction

New build, never lived in! Master bedroom on ground floor with large master bath and closet space. Open concept downstairs that provides plenty of space for entertaining! Game room upstairs with the other 2 bedrooms. Be the first to live here!