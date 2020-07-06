Rent Calculator
Last updated November 11 2019 at 5:10 AM
708 Lewis Canyon Lane
708 Lewis Canyon Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
708 Lewis Canyon Lane, McKinney, TX 75071
Brookview
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 708 Lewis Canyon Lane have any available units?
708 Lewis Canyon Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
McKinney, TX
.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
McKinney Rent Report
.
What amenities does 708 Lewis Canyon Lane have?
Some of 708 Lewis Canyon Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 708 Lewis Canyon Lane currently offering any rent specials?
708 Lewis Canyon Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 708 Lewis Canyon Lane pet-friendly?
No, 708 Lewis Canyon Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in McKinney
.
Does 708 Lewis Canyon Lane offer parking?
Yes, 708 Lewis Canyon Lane offers parking.
Does 708 Lewis Canyon Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 708 Lewis Canyon Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 708 Lewis Canyon Lane have a pool?
No, 708 Lewis Canyon Lane does not have a pool.
Does 708 Lewis Canyon Lane have accessible units?
No, 708 Lewis Canyon Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 708 Lewis Canyon Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 708 Lewis Canyon Lane has units with dishwashers.
