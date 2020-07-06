705 Charlotte Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Completely updated home recently installed hardwood floors down formal dining can be used as an office all carpet recently installed Great family home and one of the nicest homes in Virginia hills. kitchen is open to family room for easy entertaining ex large 2nd living up with 3 bedrooms master down for privacy home.