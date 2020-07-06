Completely updated home recently installed hardwood floors down formal dining can be used as an office all carpet recently installed Great family home and one of the nicest homes in Virginia hills. kitchen is open to family room for easy entertaining ex large 2nd living up with 3 bedrooms master down for privacy home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 705 Charlotte Drive have any available units?
705 Charlotte Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 705 Charlotte Drive have?
Some of 705 Charlotte Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 705 Charlotte Drive currently offering any rent specials?
705 Charlotte Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.