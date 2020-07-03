All apartments in McKinney
7009 Stone Canyon Court
7009 Stone Canyon Court

7009 Stone Canyon Court · No Longer Available
Location

7009 Stone Canyon Court, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
tennis court
Location Location Location; BEAUTIFUL 3 bdrm 2 bath plus study; 1 story in STONEBRIDGE RANCH Community; split master with soaring ceilings & quaint sitting nook; master bath with large corner soaking tub & new frameless tiled shower; kitchen boasts 42in cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, almost new fridge & opens to living area with beautiful cast stone fireplace; located a short walk behind Wilford Elementary & Evans Middle School McKinney ISD, McKinney's APEX Centre, PSA, Gabe Nesbitt Community Park, library & tennis center. Neighborhood amenities: Stonebridge Beach & Tennis club, community club house & pool, miles of hike & bike trails, parks & stocked ponds-lakes for fishing & sailing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7009 Stone Canyon Court have any available units?
7009 Stone Canyon Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 7009 Stone Canyon Court have?
Some of 7009 Stone Canyon Court's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7009 Stone Canyon Court currently offering any rent specials?
7009 Stone Canyon Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7009 Stone Canyon Court pet-friendly?
No, 7009 Stone Canyon Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 7009 Stone Canyon Court offer parking?
Yes, 7009 Stone Canyon Court offers parking.
Does 7009 Stone Canyon Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7009 Stone Canyon Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7009 Stone Canyon Court have a pool?
Yes, 7009 Stone Canyon Court has a pool.
Does 7009 Stone Canyon Court have accessible units?
No, 7009 Stone Canyon Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7009 Stone Canyon Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7009 Stone Canyon Court has units with dishwashers.

