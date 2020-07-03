7009 Stone Canyon Court

Amenities
Location Location Location; BEAUTIFUL 3 bdrm 2 bath plus study; 1 story in STONEBRIDGE RANCH Community; split master with soaring ceilings & quaint sitting nook; master bath with large corner soaking tub & new frameless tiled shower; kitchen boasts 42in cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, almost new fridge & opens to living area with beautiful cast stone fireplace; located a short walk behind Wilford Elementary & Evans Middle School McKinney ISD, McKinney's APEX Centre, PSA, Gabe Nesbitt Community Park, library & tennis center. Neighborhood amenities: Stonebridge Beach & Tennis club, community club house & pool, miles of hike & bike trails, parks & stocked ponds-lakes for fishing & sailing.