7009 Royal View Drive

Amenities
Ashton Woods Homes Garrett floor plan in the Southern Hill, part of the master planned community of Craig Ranch. This beautiful two-story home features 3 beds with master down, 3.5 baths, fireplace, side covered patio and a 2-car garage. The kitchen includes upgraded stainless steel appliances with Quartz counter tops. Inside the master suite bathroom features dual sinks, refreshing soaking tub and a spacious walk-in frameless shower. Upstairs includes the secondary bedrooms and a game room perfect for the whole family to enjoy. Close to highway 121 and many shopping centers.