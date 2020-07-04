7009 Royal View Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Ashton Woods Homes Garrett floor plan in the Southern Hill, part of the master planned community of Craig Ranch. This beautiful two-story home features 3 beds with master down, 3.5 baths, fireplace, side covered patio and a 2-car garage. The kitchen includes upgraded stainless steel appliances with Quartz counter tops. Inside the master suite bathroom features dual sinks, refreshing soaking tub and a spacious walk-in frameless shower. Upstairs includes the secondary bedrooms and a game room perfect for the whole family to enjoy. Close to highway 121 and many shopping centers.