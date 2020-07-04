All apartments in McKinney
Last updated February 24 2020 at 6:19 PM

7009 Royal View Drive

7009 Royal View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7009 Royal View Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Ashton Woods Homes Garrett floor plan in the Southern Hill, part of the master planned community of Craig Ranch. This beautiful two-story home features 3 beds with master down, 3.5 baths, fireplace, side covered patio and a 2-car garage. The kitchen includes upgraded stainless steel appliances with Quartz counter tops. Inside the master suite bathroom features dual sinks, refreshing soaking tub and a spacious walk-in frameless shower. Upstairs includes the secondary bedrooms and a game room perfect for the whole family to enjoy. Close to highway 121 and many shopping centers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7009 Royal View Drive have any available units?
7009 Royal View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 7009 Royal View Drive have?
Some of 7009 Royal View Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7009 Royal View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7009 Royal View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7009 Royal View Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7009 Royal View Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 7009 Royal View Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7009 Royal View Drive offers parking.
Does 7009 Royal View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7009 Royal View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7009 Royal View Drive have a pool?
No, 7009 Royal View Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7009 Royal View Drive have accessible units?
No, 7009 Royal View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7009 Royal View Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7009 Royal View Drive has units with dishwashers.

