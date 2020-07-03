All apartments in McKinney
Last updated March 16 2019 at 1:43 AM

7004 Westchester Court

7004 Westchester Court · No Longer Available
Location

7004 Westchester Court, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7004 Westchester Court have any available units?
7004 Westchester Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 7004 Westchester Court have?
Some of 7004 Westchester Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7004 Westchester Court currently offering any rent specials?
7004 Westchester Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7004 Westchester Court pet-friendly?
No, 7004 Westchester Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 7004 Westchester Court offer parking?
Yes, 7004 Westchester Court offers parking.
Does 7004 Westchester Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7004 Westchester Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7004 Westchester Court have a pool?
Yes, 7004 Westchester Court has a pool.
Does 7004 Westchester Court have accessible units?
No, 7004 Westchester Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7004 Westchester Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7004 Westchester Court has units with dishwashers.

