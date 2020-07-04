All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 6937 Red Bluff Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
6937 Red Bluff Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6937 Red Bluff Drive

6937 Red Bluff Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6937 Red Bluff Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location! Location! Location. This house is conveniently located in a neat and quiet neighborhood. Walking distance to elementary school and community park. Close to Plano Sports Authority and Gabe Nesbitt Community Park. 4 bd-2 bath. Open floor plan. Hardwood floor throughout. Kitchen opening to family room overlooking backyard. Formal dinning. Split master bedroom in the back. Play room between two bedrooms great. Frisco ISD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6937 Red Bluff Drive have any available units?
6937 Red Bluff Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 6937 Red Bluff Drive have?
Some of 6937 Red Bluff Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6937 Red Bluff Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6937 Red Bluff Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6937 Red Bluff Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6937 Red Bluff Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 6937 Red Bluff Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6937 Red Bluff Drive offers parking.
Does 6937 Red Bluff Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6937 Red Bluff Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6937 Red Bluff Drive have a pool?
No, 6937 Red Bluff Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6937 Red Bluff Drive have accessible units?
No, 6937 Red Bluff Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6937 Red Bluff Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6937 Red Bluff Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Central Park At Craig Ranch
7920 Collin David South Drive
McKinney, TX 75070
Retreat at Stonebridge Ranch
1920 Grassmere Ln
McKinney, TX 75071
The Avenues at Craig Ranch
8700 Stacy Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Axiom HUB 121
7201 Henneman Way
McKinney, TX 75070
Gray Branch Luxury Apartments
1760 N Ridge Road
McKinney, TX 75071
Westcreek Apartments
2301 W White Ave
McKinney, TX 75071
Soho Parkway
6653 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Rustic on McKinney
2700 N Brook Dr
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center