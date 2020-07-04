6937 Red Bluff Drive

Location! Location! Location. This house is conveniently located in a neat and quiet neighborhood. Walking distance to elementary school and community park. Close to Plano Sports Authority and Gabe Nesbitt Community Park. 4 bd-2 bath. Open floor plan. Hardwood floor throughout. Kitchen opening to family room overlooking backyard. Formal dinning. Split master bedroom in the back. Play room between two bedrooms great. Frisco ISD.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
