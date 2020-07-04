6937 Red Bluff Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Location! Location! Location. This house is conveniently located in a neat and quiet neighborhood. Walking distance to elementary school and community park. Close to Plano Sports Authority and Gabe Nesbitt Community Park. 4 bd-2 bath. Open floor plan. Hardwood floor throughout. Kitchen opening to family room overlooking backyard. Formal dinning. Split master bedroom in the back. Play room between two bedrooms great. Frisco ISD.