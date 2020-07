Amenities

Great 4 bedroom 3 bath 2 story corner lot home features fresh neutral paint job in bedrooms and dining area, one bedroom downstairs and 3 other bedrooms including the spacious master are located upstairs. New carpeting just installed. Downstairs living area with fire place, open eat in kitchen with appliances, formal dining area which can also be second living area, and spacious fenced backyard. $1200 security deposit for apps received on or before December 9th 2019.