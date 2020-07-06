All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 6804 Royal View Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
6804 Royal View Drive
Last updated December 19 2019 at 11:27 AM

6804 Royal View Drive

6804 Royal View Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6804 Royal View Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous 2018 house in Southern Hills, set amid the neighborhood of Craig Ranch. Frisco ISD. Fabulous 4BRs, 4 Baths. Open floor plan makes entertaining easy! Island kitchen is accented by stainless steel appliances. Upgrade granite countertops. Hardwood floors throughout first floor. One bedroom downstairs. Master suite offers huge walk-in closet, walk-in shower. Low maintenance landscape. Walking distance to TPC Golf course and Cooper aerobics Ctr. Close to Hwy 121 and Dallas N Tollway and shopping Ctr.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6804 Royal View Drive have any available units?
6804 Royal View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 6804 Royal View Drive have?
Some of 6804 Royal View Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6804 Royal View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6804 Royal View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6804 Royal View Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6804 Royal View Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 6804 Royal View Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6804 Royal View Drive offers parking.
Does 6804 Royal View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6804 Royal View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6804 Royal View Drive have a pool?
No, 6804 Royal View Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6804 Royal View Drive have accessible units?
No, 6804 Royal View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6804 Royal View Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6804 Royal View Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Davis at the Square
260 East Davis Street
McKinney, TX 75069
McKinney Square
6600 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
McKinney Pointe
2401 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Ashton Oaks
2003 Skyline Dr
McKinney, TX 75071
Kinwood
3300 N McDonald St
McKinney, TX 75071
The Gables of McKinney Apartments
1500 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069
Soho Parkway
6653 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
1701 at Eldorado
1701 Park Central
McKinney, TX 75069

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center