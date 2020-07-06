6804 Royal View Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous 2018 house in Southern Hills, set amid the neighborhood of Craig Ranch. Frisco ISD. Fabulous 4BRs, 4 Baths. Open floor plan makes entertaining easy! Island kitchen is accented by stainless steel appliances. Upgrade granite countertops. Hardwood floors throughout first floor. One bedroom downstairs. Master suite offers huge walk-in closet, walk-in shower. Low maintenance landscape. Walking distance to TPC Golf course and Cooper aerobics Ctr. Close to Hwy 121 and Dallas N Tollway and shopping Ctr.