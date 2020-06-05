6717 Orchard Park Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Executive home with a greenbelt on the east and a small creek in the back. Kitchen features granite, gas cooktop, and window seats. Covered porch in front. Available August 15. Please don't disturb occupants.