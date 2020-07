Amenities

Beautifully crafted 3-2-2 in McKinney. Interior features large living area, eat in kitchen. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. Spacious additional bedrooms. Tile in dining, kitchen, and living areas. Fenced back yard with plenty of room to hang out. Close to schools, highways, and shopping. No smokers. Pets negotiable. Check availability date. No housing vouchers. No Section 8 accepted.